RUMOR: The Agents Hear A BABY Kia Telluride Is In The Works

One of 2019's breakout stars comes from what may have once been an unsuspecting place. That would be Kia.



But, one thing's clear: This Korean marque hit the nail on the head with the Telluride.



The full-size, three-row sport-utility vehicle is taking the brand to a new place where it previously failed. A more luxury-oriented offering. The K900 flopped. The Stinger did OK. But, the Telluride moved the needle.



Not only has this surprised certain brands' executives that we've spoken to, which are mighty impressed with the Telluride, we've heard that something else may be in the works from Kia.



That would be a baby Telluride.



That said, we've got to ask: Would the winning formula be to create a smaller scale carbon copy? What would YOU like to see in a baby Telluride?





