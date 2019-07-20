RUMOR: Vovlo Is Looking At Adding MORE SUVs — Could Result In NEW Flagship And Compact SUV

In recent years it has been very interesting to watch the transformation of certain brands.

Obviously, some marques have gone through an evolution for the better. The others? For the worse.

One of those companies that's made strides is Volvo.

Leaning heavily on its sport-utility vehicle offerings to drive the Swedish company forward, it seems it's finally gotten the message. Build MORE SUVs!

According to a senior executive, there's two routes the company is considering. It may either build a model that sits ABOVE the XC90 as a flagship. Or, it may build a vehicle that sits below the zesty XC40, THINK: Lexus UX.

As of now the jury is out and we're left waiting. But, I've got to ask: WHICH model do YOU think would do Volvo the MOST good?



Volvo is actively considering expanding its line-up of SUVs to include a larger model above the XC90 and a smaller vehicle below XC40, the company’s CEO has told Auto Express...

...Volvo is undergoing a cost-streaming exercise to help restore profit growth in the second half of the year - and fresh production capacity, including the ability to produce the XC40 locally in China, should help the Geely-owned company to continue its progress. 

However, Samuelsson admitted to Auto Express that while the company’s strong run of sales figures has been achieved through filling obvious holes in its product line-up - completing the ‘90’ and ‘60’ series of models, and working on the successor for the V40 to sit alongside the XC40 - it is also considering adding cars in new segments...



User Comments

MDarringer

Volvo aimed all wrong. Somehow they got the notion that they are a Mercedes brand, but people see a Swedish Buick and think the price should be lower. The new sedans have not been sales successes. The XC90 is price at least 20% higher than it should be and were it 20% lower in price like it should be, it would have a chance at sales success. Volvo needs more crossovers but they need one for about $40K that approaches the size of a Highlander. Volvo needs to take dead aim at Subaru.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/20/2019 11:03:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

