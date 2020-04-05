RUMOUR MILL: Lexus May Be Working On Another V8 Powered ISF

Agent009 submitted on 5/4/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:29:04 AM

0 user comments | Views : 404 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The future of the naturally aspirated 5.
0-liter V8 from Toyota and Lexus has been confirmed: it will be phased out and a new twin-turbo V6 will take its place. The announcement shouldn't have come as a big surprise, but it's still sad to hear nonetheless. However, before that V8 takes its final bow, Lexus might launch a certain model variant that will surely please brand enthusiasts and could even give the likes of BMW some trouble.

According to Japanese language Carsensor.net, a V8-powered Lexus IS 500 is reportedly in the works specifically for the North American market. A right-hand-drive JDM version is not planned. If true, think of the IS 500 as a last hurrah for not only the V8 but also the current generation Lexus IS sport sedan.



Read Article


RUMOUR MILL: Lexus May Be Working On Another V8 Powered ISF

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]