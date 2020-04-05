RUMOUR MILL: Lexus May Be Working On Another V8 Powered ISF

The future of the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 from Toyota and Lexus has been confirmed: it will be phased out and a new twin-turbo V6 will take its place. The announcement shouldn't have come as a big surprise, but it's still sad to hear nonetheless. However, before that V8 takes its final bow, Lexus might launch a certain model variant that will surely please brand enthusiasts and could even give the likes of BMW some trouble.

According to Japanese language Carsensor.net, a V8-powered Lexus IS 500 is reportedly in the works specifically for the North American market. A right-hand-drive JDM version is not planned. If true, think of the IS 500 as a last hurrah for not only the V8 but also the current generation Lexus IS sport sedan.