RUSSIAN COLLUSION At Its WORST? Thought The Lexus Grills COULDN'T Get More OVER THE TOP? Guess Again!

Whether it's real or not, people are so afraid of Russian collusion.

Well we've found out how DANGEROUS it can be!

No, not in politics you fools! With CARS!

Check out the 'treatment' this Russian company has done to the Lexus RX and NX grills.

In the words of Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now, the HORROR, the HORROR.











ricks0me

BMW might jump all over this

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2020 9:52:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

Wait a minute. Did the calendar shift back to April 1st? This has to be a joke.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2020 10:12:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

