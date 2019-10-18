Racing Tires And Parts Appear For Tesla Model 3 "Track Mode Package"

Tesla may be releasing racing-optimized tires for the Model 3 Performance as part of a dedicated “Track Mode Package” in the near future, if a recent find in the company’s official parts catalog for the vehicle is any indication.

 

A look at the tires for the Tesla Model 3 in the electric car maker’s online parts catalog reveals that a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 – 245/35ZR20 (95Y) XL tires has been listed for the all-electric sedan. Interestingly, the words “Track Mode Package” were mentioned in the item’s description as well.



Racing Tires And Parts Appear For Tesla Model 3

mre30

Just what people want, an $85,000 electric Honda Civic Type R.

Wonder how many continuous laps it can do before it goes into "limp-home" mode (or worse!)

