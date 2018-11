Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s new CEO is tired of being No. 3 in U.S. pickup truck sales.



With a strategy of loading up its revamped Ram 1500 full-size trucks with new features - ranging from 12-inch touch screens on the dashboard to large battery packs and electric motors to help adjust speed and gears and conserve fuel - the automaker is banking on a sustained surge in demand.



