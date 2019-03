A week ago, we published our newest spy photos of the upcoming Ram Rebel TRX. From what we can tell, it seems that FCA wants to build a Raptor killer. In fact, the details that we just received make that crystal clear.

Our day started out with a phone call from an anonymous source, who, after reading our previous story, reached out to let us know that they had spent some time with a Rebel TRX test mule. To say we were shocked is an understatement.