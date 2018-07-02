Ranger Raptor Becomes Offical Down Under - Should It Come To The US?

After a pretty long teaser campaign, Ford is finally lifting the veil on the first-ever Ranger Raptor. Truth be told, we will have to wait a little bit more for the full release since the attached images and info come courtesy of Motoring after the Australian website briefly had the article live. Combining the regular model’s go-anywhere capabilities with the added firepower you’d come to expect from a Raptor, the go-faster pickup truck set to be built in Thailand builds upon the F-150 Raptor and comes in a dual cab flavor.

Billed as being a “factory-built performance truck” catering the off-road enthusiast crowd, the Ranger Raptor is motivated by an entirely new four-cylinder, 2.0-liter diesel engine fitted with a pair of turbos. It churns 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and a generous 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, and although performance numbers have not been released, it should be properly quick on just about any type of road out there.