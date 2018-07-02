Ranger Raptor Becomes Offical Down Under - Should It Come To The US?

After a pretty long teaser campaign, Ford is finally lifting the veil on the first-ever Ranger Raptor.

Truth be told, we will have to wait a little bit more for the full release since the attached images and info come courtesy of Motoring after the Australian website briefly had the article live. Combining the regular model’s go-anywhere capabilities with the added firepower you’d come to expect from a Raptor, the go-faster pickup truck set to be built in Thailand builds upon the F-150 Raptor and comes in a dual cab flavor.

Billed as being a “factory-built performance truck” catering the off-road enthusiast crowd, the Ranger Raptor is motivated by an entirely new four-cylinder, 2.0-liter diesel engine fitted with a pair of turbos. It churns 210 horsepower (157 kilowatts) and a generous 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, and although performance numbers have not been released, it should be properly quick on just about any type of road out there.



User Comments

valhallakey

Use th Focus RS motor, perhaps tuned for a bit more torque, and bring it here. I don’t think a 210hp diesel would be appropriate for a Raptor in the US.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 1:44:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

Once the Ranger has been on the market and the market absorbs the new product - and production stabilizes - they will need special editions to add volume - and the Raptor will be one of them. Initially - they will not need it -because the initial market for the Ranger is going to be similar to the original market for the Colorado.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/7/2018 2:53:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

