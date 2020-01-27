Rapor Killer? Chevrolet Silverado Jackal May Have What It Takes To Make A Dent In The Performance Truck Market

Agent009 submitted on 1/27/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:27:08 AM

5 user comments | Views : 128,218 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Chevrolet has never really had a contender in the performance truck segment, one that can rival the Ford F-150 Raptor.

There’s still no official product coming from the factory but, thankfully, the folks over at Texas-based PaxPower finally have something to throw in the performance truck wars. It’s called the Jackal and is based on the latest Chevrolet Silverado.

The first thing you notice when you see the pickup is, most likely, the blacked-out exterior where all chrome details are now matte black. The Jackal was first revealed in October last year and now the TFLnow channel on YouTube visits PaxPower to make a detailed walkaround video of the machine.



Read Article


Rapor Killer? Chevrolet Silverado Jackal May Have What It Takes To Make A Dent In The Performance Truck Market

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

qwertyfla1

Not with that face!

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 12:40:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

Looks like an agricultural tractor.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 1:46:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Truthy

No, Raptor is likely better executed and has a head start. GM will find a way to cut costs that will undermine the effort.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 3:48:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

Ford usually executes better than GM though the Explorer and Escape are GM-like duds.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 8:50:55 PM | | Votes: -1   

MDarringer

Why does it say "442" on the side? Is it an Oldsmobile?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/27/2020 7:59:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]