Rapper Post Malone's Rolls-Royce Wraith Seriously Gets Posterized

Well-known rapper, Post Malone, has had a rough month.



After having a rather rare experience with a private plane, which had tire failure during take off, it seems that the young gun's luck hasn't turned around. While cruising around in his Rolls-Royce Wraith with his assistant behind the wheel, the rapper's car was involved in a pretty serious accident.



We can tell because his Wraith is pretty much trashed. Judging from the damage it may be a total loss. The side suffered some pretty extreme damage and it appears as though the front axle is toast.



According to reports, the Wraith collided with a Kia and then careened into a fence. Eventually, the Wraith came to a rest in some bushes.



The good news is that no one was injured.



Be safe out there, Spies!









