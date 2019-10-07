Rebellious Former General Motors Director Ross Perot Passes Away At 89

Ross Perot, the Texas billionaire who as a General Motors director publicly jabbed the often bureaucratic automaker, making pleas for change, and was ousted for his blasts, died on Tuesday at home in Dallas. He was 89.

The cause of death was leukemia, said James Fuller, a family spokesman.

The former U.S. presidential candidate sold his company Electronic Data Systems to GM in 1984 as an IT subsidiary for $2.55 billion. He joined GM's board as the company's largest shareholder and continued to control EDS as chairman. GM acquired EDS to standardize its disjointed data network with dealerships, factories and suppliers.