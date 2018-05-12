Rebirth Of An Icon? Porsche Hints At An Electric 911

Porsche appears to be set on expediting the electrification of its fleet, with CEO Olliver Blume recently noting that the company would be raising the numbers of the Taycan’s initial production due to strong demand for the vehicle. Apart from this, Blume also hinted at what could very well be the eventual release of an electrified Porsche 911. Blume’s statements were related to weekly German business news publication WirtschaftsWoche during an interview. The CEO noted that in Norway, where Porsche usually expects to sell around 600 vehicles per year, the company had already accepted almost 3,000 reservations for its first all-electric car. With such a strong, positive reception for the vehicle, Porsche has opted to adjust the Taycan’s initial production run, which was originally set at 20,000 units per year.



