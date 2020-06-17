Recipe For Disaster? NASCAR Newbie To Start Talladega Race With ZERO Practice!

Agent009 submitted on 6/17/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:22:16 AM

0 user comments | Views : 774 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Sports car racer and Indianapolis 500 veteran James Davison will enter his first NASCAR oval race this Sunday at Talladega.

The 33-year-old Australian racer will join the Spire Motorsports team for a one-off event in his first ever trip to Talladega Motor Speedway. In a normal season this wouldn’t really be worthy of discussion, but this Sunday’s race will happen without any practice or qualifying sessions. Davison will get into the car for the first time on Sunday at 3PM Eastern to run the Geico 500. Nothing like trial by fire, right?

Read Article


Recipe For Disaster? NASCAR Newbie To Start Talladega Race With ZERO Practice!

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]