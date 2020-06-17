Recipe For Disaster? NASCAR Newbie To Start Talladega Race With ZERO Practice!

Sports car racer and Indianapolis 500 veteran James Davison will enter his first NASCAR oval race this Sunday at Talladega. The 33-year-old Australian racer will join the Spire Motorsports team for a one-off event in his first ever trip to Talladega Motor Speedway. In a normal season this wouldn’t really be worthy of discussion, but this Sunday’s race will happen without any practice or qualifying sessions. Davison will get into the car for the first time on Sunday at 3PM Eastern to run the Geico 500. Nothing like trial by fire, right?



