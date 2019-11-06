Remember When The Germans Laughed At Tesla Model 3? - Now It Isn't Even Close

James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) provided in nteresting comparison of the Tesla Model 3 sales in the U.
S. against several premium competitors between January 2018 and May 2019, basing on goodcarbadcar.net data.
As it turns out, the Model 3 is way more popular than well-established models/brands, having a six-digit advantage over the 2nd best in sales:
- Tesla Model 3: 178,499
- Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 78,262
- BMW 3-Series: 60,932
- Audi A4: 44,849
- Lexus IS: 29,566
- Jaguar XE: 6,925
The three best-selling German models would need to combine into one to beat the Model 3.Read Article