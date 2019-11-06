Remember When The Germans Laughed At Tesla Model 3? - Now It Isn't Even Close

Agent009 submitted on 6/11/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:42:23 AM

0 user comments | Views : 504 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) provided in nteresting comparison of the Tesla Model 3 sales in the U.

S. against several premium competitors between January 2018 and May 2019, basing on goodcarbadcar.net data.

As it turns out, the Model 3 is way more popular than well-established models/brands, having a six-digit advantage over the 2nd best in sales:

  • Tesla Model 3: 178,499
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 78,262
  • BMW 3-Series: 60,932
  • Audi A4: 44,849
  • Lexus IS: 29,566
  • Jaguar XE: 6,925

The three best-selling German models would need to combine into one to beat the Model 3.



Read Article


Remember When The Germans Laughed At Tesla Model 3? - Now It Isn't Even Close

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]