Remember When The Germans Laughed At The Tesla Model 3? - Now It Isn't Even Close

James Stephenson (@ICannot_Enough) provided in nteresting comparison of the Tesla Model 3 sales in the U.

S. against several premium competitors between January 2018 and May 2019, basing on goodcarbadcar.net data.

As it turns out, the Model 3 is way more popular than well-established models/brands, having a six-digit advantage over the 2nd best in sales:

  • Tesla Model 3: 178,499
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 78,262
  • BMW 3-Series: 60,932
  • Audi A4: 44,849
  • Lexus IS: 29,566
  • Jaguar XE: 6,925

The three best-selling German models would need to combine into one to beat the Model 3.



User Comments

Aspy11

Comparing a Tesla to a luxury car. LOL----click

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 11:13:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Car4life1

If you think those luxury car executives could care less about losing a sell to a 40-60k model 3 rolling off the line you are sadly mistaken.

Whether you consider Tesla luxury or not, the client they gained willing to spend 40-60k on a model 3 is a prospective luxury client they lost and u better bet all of those execs are deep in planning now to figure out how to snatch some of the market away from Tesla the model 3 is gobbling up now

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 12:06:17 PM | | Votes: 2   

Agent009

Of the three Model 3 owners I know. Two came from BMW, the other Came from Mercedes.

The German AGAIN let their arrogance take over, much like when Lexus came on the scene. At first they scoff then they play catch up when they realize they screwed up. Pathetic.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 12:46:58 PM | | Votes: 1   

TomM

No - sorry but the PRICE - based on Tesla's marketing system - means nothing. Tesla set the price himself - and is NOT based on anything in the market. This is a case where an ENTRY LEVEL(As described by Elan) vehicle has demand as one of the first products on the market.

When the top three have EVs they will compete in the same market - they you MIGHT be able to compare. However - the common trades also happen to be the highest selling cars out there - which is meaningless since they will still be the HIGHEST SELLING for the next couple of years at least.

As far as a the claim that a Model 3 is a First Tier Luxury Car - Sorry - but that is simply not true. To be so would require being on the market LONG PAST a initial position of sales due to exclusivity - and also require the brand to attain the prestige that the GERMANS have - and TESLA does not

I still do not see HUGE sales of EVs - especially in rural areas - and being one of the few first suppliers - much of what Tesla sells now - remembering that the S no longer sells well - is less profitable because THOSE sales have been completed.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 1:11:51 PM | | Votes: 1   

malba2367

The Tesla Model 3 is competing with these cars as its average sale price is in line with the others. Whether or nor it is a "luxury" car is immaterial. People who are buying these Model 3s would not be buying a Hyundai Elantra if the Model 3 didn't exist.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 11:19:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

colecole

Sales data shows Model 3 trade ins are coming from Prius, Camry, Accord.....not luxury cars.

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 11:19:54 AM | | Votes: 1   

colecole

Just because it has a $20K battery, doesn't make the car a luxury competitor, a Civic can sell for 40K, but it's not a luxury car, far more luxurious than a Model 3 now that I think about it.

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 11:21:09 AM | | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Why would the Germans be upset when they're counting their profits on their cars while Tesla is excusing its losses?

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 11:28:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

malba2367

It doesn't matter what the battery costs, it doesn't matter if it is a "luxury" car. The price point within the segment is what matters. The 3 series is one of the most traded in vehicle for the Tesla 3. The trade in numbers are also deceptive because the competitive cars (3 Series/A4/C class...) are around 60% lease transactions.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 11:35:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

colecole

According to Tesla, the most commonly traded in models include the Honda Accord, Honda Civic, Toyota Prius . . .

colecole (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 12:01:01 PM | | Votes: 1   

Truthy

This mirrors other markets where the backlog of 2 years or more is filled appearing to show high volume. As in every other market once the backlog is filled the actual sustainable demand drops precipitously.
And of course is INSIDEEVS.com, hardly an objective or reliable source.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 11:40:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Excuses, excuses...these Tesla Haters have nothing better to do

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 11:59:48 AM | | Votes: 0   

runninglogan1

Demand dropped precipitously for the Model 3? Really? You sure about that?

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 12:20:20 PM | | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

These numbers are incredible - and Model 3 is on track to sell even more this year. Much more.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2019 12:23:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

