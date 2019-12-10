Renault's CEO Is Given The BOOT As It Tries To Resuscitate Its Alliance With Nissan

Renault ousted chief executive Thierry Bollore on Friday, as the French carmaker and its Japanese partner Nissan seek to rekindle their alliance following the scandal-hit tenure of former alliance supremo Carlos Ghosn.



Tensions between Renault and Nissan, which picked a new CEO on Tuesday, have been high since Ghosn’s arrest in Tokyo last year on allegations of financial misconduct, which he denies.

Bollore, who was close to Ghosn and had strained relations with Nissan’s previous boss, will be replaced on an interim basis by Renault finance director Clotilde Delbos...

User Comments

MDarringer

Nissan needs to get the hell away from Renault or Nissan needs to be given the keys to the kingdom. As the "alliance" works now. Nissan makes by far the most profit and Renault takes it all for themselves. Nissan should leave Renault and merge the with American side of FCA.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/12/2019 11:01:57 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

