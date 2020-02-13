Report Claims Even With A Dirty Power Grid An EV Is Still Better Than A 50MPG Ice Vehicle

Electric cars increasingly seem to be the answer for lowering America’s transportation emissions numbers. Not only do they already produce zero emissions in the process of driving, but even pollute far less than gasoline cars when you take into account the emissions generated in the production of the electricity needed to charge them, according to a new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists.

The latest data from 2018 regarding emissions from electricity generation in the US have just been released, and it proves that only 6% of Americans live in a region where EV power generation emissions are worse than a 50 mpg car.