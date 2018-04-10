Return Of The Hummer? AM General Up For Sale And GM Is Interested

Agent009 submitted on 10/4/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:20:41 AM

1 user comments | Views : 522 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

AM General has put itself up for sale and has hired investment bank Macquarie Group to seek potential bidders in a deal that could value the builder of Humvee military vehicles at more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Potential bidders include competitors in the military ground vehicle market, such as General Dynamics, Oshkosh Corp. and BAE Systems according to two people familiar with the matter. Automakers like Fiat Chrysler and General Motors may also be potential buyers, one of the sources added.



Read Article


Return Of The Hummer? AM General Up For Sale And GM Is Interested

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

AM General currently assembles Gm Full size Vans for GM - so this is not as much of a surprise since GM currently has no spare place for that production.

However - AM General did not get the new contract for the Humvee replacement -which means that its main product will have reduced production - noting that not all Humvee production will be replaced with the new vehicle.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 10/4/2018 10:41:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]