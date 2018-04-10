Return Of The Hummer? AM General Up For Sale And GM Is Interested

AM General has put itself up for sale and has hired investment bank Macquarie Group to seek potential bidders in a deal that could value the builder of Humvee military vehicles at more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Potential bidders include competitors in the military ground vehicle market, such as General Dynamics, Oshkosh Corp. and BAE Systems according to two people familiar with the matter. Automakers like Fiat Chrysler and General Motors may also be potential buyers, one of the sources added.



