Riding Shotgun In The MOST Anticipated EV Since The Tesla Model 3, The All-new Porsche Taycan

When it comes to electric vehicles, there's no doubt in my mind that Tesla is leading the pack. Say what you will but it's been Tesla blazing a trail that essentially made EVs cool.



But the competition is on the horizon.



Easily the most anticipated EV since the highly touted Model 3, the Porsche Taycan has been generating a lot of buzz. This is to be expected given it's a Porsche, which is a brand that is know for keeping to tradition and delivering a high-performance experience.



We've been keeping an eye on the Taycan as it sheds its clothes. While we have a good idea of what it will look like, we will point out some of the final details are a bit up in the air.



More importantly, however, we're more curious about how it drives. Though we can't give you that much color, our friends at CNET had the chance to go for a ridealong. The verdict?



I'll let you see below...





Wrap-up While riding shotgun is never as much fun as actually driving, I learned a huge amount about the Porsche Taycan this week. Sliding sideways on the ice, the thing felt poised and capable. Out on the road, on a rare patch of dry asphalt, a few launches left me with little doubt about the car's sheer grunt -- and a bit of whiplash. Ludicrous? Not quite, but I don't doubt Porsche's claims that this thing will prove a more consistent performer than a Model S. But to tell for sure we're just going to have to bring these two together, and that should make for a very fine day indeed.



