With the launch of the Aston Martin DBX, the list of automakers without an SUV in the portfolio just got shorter. It will continue to slim down in the years to come with Ferrari’s already confirmed SUV, while Lotus is also working on its own sports car on stilts. Even Pagani has one in the back of its mind for a potential post-2025 launch, so only a handful of brands will refrain from hopping onto the SUV bandwagon. Some examples include McLaren and Bugatti, along with Rimac.



