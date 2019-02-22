Rivian EV Truck To Challenge F-150 With Over 400 Mile Range

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe previously mentioned that his electric truck company is developing an auxiliary battery that acts as a “digital jerry can” for its vehicles, allowing them to travel beyond their listed range. Thanks to a recently published patent application, more details on this auxiliary battery system are now available. The patent, titled “Electric Vehicle With Modular Removable Auxiliary Battery With Integrated Cooling,” describes an external battery module that can be fitted to an electric vehicle, thereby providing it with additional range. This is especially important for Rivian’s trucks, since they are designed to go off-road. Thus, the company notes that there is a need for an “auxiliary battery system for an electric automotive vehicle to increase the range of the electric vehicle, and in particular, an auxiliary battery system that can be carried by the electric vehicle.”



Read Article