Rivian EV Truck To Challenge F-150 With Over 400 Mile Range

Agent009 submitted on 2/22/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:40:53 AM

1 user comments | Views : 480 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe previously mentioned that his electric truck company is developing an auxiliary battery that acts as a “digital jerry can” for its vehicles, allowing them to travel beyond their listed range.

Thanks to a recently published patent application, more details on this auxiliary battery system are now available.

The patent, titled “Electric Vehicle With Modular Removable Auxiliary Battery With Integrated Cooling,” describes an external battery module that can be fitted to an electric vehicle, thereby providing it with additional range. This is especially important for Rivian’s trucks, since they are designed to go off-road. Thus, the company notes that there is a need for an “auxiliary battery system for an electric automotive vehicle to increase the range of the electric vehicle, and in particular, an auxiliary battery system that can be carried by the electric vehicle.”



Read Article


Rivian EV Truck To Challenge F-150 With Over 400 Mile Range

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

80Ho

LOL

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 2/22/2019 9:50:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]