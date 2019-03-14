Rivian Outflanks US Truck Makers With Modular Bed Option

Agent009 submitted on 3/14/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:28:56 AM

0 user comments | Views : 314 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With the reveal of the 2019 Sierra, GMC introduced a new MultiPro tailgate with six different configurations and a carbon fiber bed.
Ram then showed off its new Multifunction Tailgate while everyone forgot that the Honda Ridgeline actually offered a similar feature long before either of the two American truck makers.

These fancy tailgates are certainly innovative but American EV manufacturer Rivian may be working on a new idea to trump all of them. Rivian filed a patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office for "Systems and methods for reconfigurable electric vehicles." In other words, Rivan's truck bed will be able to transform.



Read Article


Rivian Outflanks US Truck Makers With Modular Bed Option

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]