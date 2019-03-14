Rivian Outflanks US Truck Makers With Modular Bed Option

With the reveal of the 2019 Sierra, GMC introduced a new MultiPro tailgate with six different configurations and a carbon fiber bed.Ram then showed off its new Multifunction Tailgate while everyone forgot that the Honda Ridgeline actually offered a similar feature long before either of the two American truck makers.

These fancy tailgates are certainly innovative but American EV manufacturer Rivian may be working on a new idea to trump all of them. Rivian filed a patent with the US Patent and Trademark Office for "Systems and methods for reconfigurable electric vehicles." In other words, Rivan's truck bed will be able to transform.