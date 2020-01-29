Rivian Tapped By Lincoln To Produce Carmaker's First Ever EV

It was all but official that Rivian would build Lincoln's electric luxury SUV when Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe hinted at it in an interview last week. Now, the entire cat's out of the bag because Ford just confirmed that Lincoln and Rivian will co-develop "an all-new fully electric vehicle, based on Rivian’s skateboard platform." "Our vehicle development partnership with Ford is an exciting opportunity to pair our technology with Lincoln’s vision for innovation and refinement," said Scaringe. "We are proud to collaborate on Lincoln's first fully electric vehicle."



