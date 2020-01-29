Rivian Tapped By Lincoln To Produce Carmaker's First Ever EV

Agent009 submitted on 1/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:12:19 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,094 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It was all but official that Rivian would build Lincoln's electric luxury SUV when Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe hinted at it in an interview last week.

Now, the entire cat's out of the bag because Ford just confirmed that Lincoln and Rivian will co-develop "an all-new fully electric vehicle, based on Rivian’s skateboard platform."

"Our vehicle development partnership with Ford is an exciting opportunity to pair our technology with Lincoln’s vision for innovation and refinement," said Scaringe. "We are proud to collaborate on Lincoln's first fully electric vehicle."



Read Article


Rivian Tapped By Lincoln To Produce Carmaker's First Ever EV

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

Trapped? Really! They did accept oodles of Ford's cold cash when they needed it. Big fan of Rivian and hope they succeed.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/29/2020 6:49:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]