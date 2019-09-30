Rivian To Follow Tesla With Direct Sales Model But Adding Subscriptions As Well

Rivian, the Michigan-based startup that aims to get electric pickups and SUVs into the hands of consumers starting late next year, may choose a controversial avenue to ownership.

The automaker’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, claims the automaker is seriously thinking about offering a subscription service when it begins rolling out vehicles from its Normal, Illinois assembly plant in 2020. Without a dealer network, Rivian’s plan was always to send vehicles directly to buyers, no doubt earning it the ire of dealer groups country-wide.

Speaking to private industry types at Cox Automotive’s HQ, Scaringe said he saw benefits to joining the growing list of automakers offering a range of vehicles for an all-encompassing fee.