Rivian To Follow Tesla With Direct Sales Model But Adding Subscriptions As Well

Agent009 submitted on 9/30/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:25:34 PM

0 user comments | Views : 652 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Rivian, the Michigan-based startup that aims to get electric pickups and SUVs into the hands of consumers starting late next year, may choose a controversial avenue to ownership.

The automaker’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, claims the automaker is seriously thinking about offering a subscription service when it begins rolling out vehicles from its Normal, Illinois assembly plant in 2020. Without a dealer network, Rivian’s plan was always to send vehicles directly to buyers, no doubt earning it the ire of dealer groups country-wide.

Speaking to private industry types at Cox Automotive’s HQ, Scaringe said he saw benefits to joining the growing list of automakers offering a range of vehicles for an all-encompassing fee.



Read Article


Rivian To Follow Tesla With Direct Sales Model But Adding Subscriptions As Well

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]