Rivian's New Pickup And SUV Will Retail For Less Than Expected

Electric vehicle startup Rivian on Saturday displayed its pickup truck and SUV at an event in San Francisco’s Bay Area and said that when their prices are unveiled soon they will be lower than has been previously announced.



Rivian founder and chief executive R.J. Scaringe told Reuters the mid-range R1T pickup truck with a glass sky panel that can change from blue to clear was about $69,000. It can travel 300 miles on a full charge. A similar range R1S SUV will sell for about $72,000.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Don't put your dog in the luggage compartment. They need to breathe. Get them a travel seatbelt and put them in the backseat on a blanket. Or get an SUV and a proper travelling/airport crate.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 1/27/2020 2:40:46 PM   

MDarringer

It angers me when morons put their dogs in the beds of pickups.

MDarringer

Posted on 1/27/2020 7:31:09 PM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Me too.

Sailor came all the way from Chesapeake Bay to near the Toronto New York State border where I picked him up from the breeder in a travel crate placed in the back of the pickup truck. To this day (now 8.5yrs old) he still hates travelling in the truck in or out of the crate. No wonder.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 1/27/2020 8:01:15 PM   

MDarringer

We have big dogs Rottadors and now a Gordon Setter

MDarringer

Posted on 1/27/2020 9:16:46 PM   

vdiv

One of my neighbors does this with his black lab on an old Silverado HD bed. He drives it slowly but still... It's a good dog, never barks or goes after people. The neighbor lets the lab run unleashed, which is also against the ordinance, whistles to call the lab back. None of my other dog-walking neighbors have made a comment.

vdiv

Posted on 1/28/2020 1:15:43 AM   

dlin

Looks more like it
Much better than stupid cybertrash

dlin

Posted on 1/28/2020 2:31:18 AM   

