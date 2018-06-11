Robb Report Car Of The Year Event Ends With Two Crashes And Multiple Injuries

This past weekend, two Robb Report staff members were involved in a serious accident near Lake Baryessa, outside Napa, California. Published reports identify Chrstina Cheever, 43, Darin Greenblatt, 52, and Ashley Chung, 41, as passengers in a 2018 Ford driving on Highway 128, about 20 miles north of Napa. The car in question is likely a high-end Mustang, like the Bullitt pictured below. The incident happened around 1 PM Sunday, as Cheever drove westbound on Highway 128 into across the center line for unknown reasons. Cheever ended up colliding with a 2014 Honda heading eastbound, driven by Phillip Benson, a 42-year-old Sacramento local. Another passenger, Taryn Benson, was also in the Honda.





