Robb Report Car Of The Year Event Ends With Two Crashes And Multiple Injuries

Agent009 submitted on 11/6/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:29:56 AM

0 user comments | Views : 570 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.tflcar.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This past weekend, two Robb Report staff members were involved in a serious accident near Lake Baryessa, outside Napa, California.

Published reports identify Chrstina Cheever, 43, Darin Greenblatt, 52, and Ashley Chung, 41, as passengers in a 2018 Ford driving on Highway 128, about 20 miles north of Napa. The car in question is likely a high-end Mustang, like the Bullitt pictured below. The incident happened around 1 PM Sunday, as Cheever drove westbound on Highway 128 into across the center line for unknown reasons. Cheever ended up colliding with a 2014 Honda heading eastbound, driven by Phillip Benson, a 42-year-old Sacramento local. Another passenger, Taryn Benson, was also in the Honda.


Read Article


Robb Report Car Of The Year Event Ends With Two Crashes And Multiple Injuries

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]