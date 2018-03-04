Robust SUV Sales Power Ford To A 3.6% Increase In March

Agent009 submitted on 4/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:39:35 AM

0 user comments | Views : 534 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Overall U.

S. March sales at Ford Motor Company  gained 3.4 percent, with 244,306 vehicles sold

Fleet sales totaled 85,310 vehicles up 8.7 percent to offset declines in January and February and bring first quarter results in line with 2017 

Ford retail sales were up 0.8 percent in March to 158,996 vehicles, while average transaction prices expanded $1,400 over year ago levels. This is about twice the rate of the industry increase of $700

Ford maintains the highest transaction prices of any full line automaker $36,300 per vehicle boosted by its newest products

With total sales of 87,011 pickups, Ford F-Series saw its best March performance since 2000, making for 11 consecutive months of gains

Ford brand SUVs were up 7.3 percent last month, turning in an all time record for the month of March.

Sales of Ford EcoSport totaled 3,296 vehicles, while Ford Explorer gained 3.9 percent overall and Ford Edge sales expanded 18.7 percent

As dealer inventories improve, sales of all new Ford Expedition are growing; retail sales climbed 46.1 percent in March

Retail sales of the all new Lincoln Navigator saw a triple digit increase in March, gaining 101.6 percent on a mix of 80 percent Black Label and Reserve models Lincoln’s two highest trim levels.
Average transaction pricing for Navigator grew $25,600 



Robust SUV Sales Power Ford To A 3.6% Increase In March

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]