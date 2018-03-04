Robust SUV Sales Power Ford To A 3.6% Increase In March

Overall U. S. March sales at Ford Motor Company gained 3.4 percent, with 244,306 vehicles sold



Fleet sales totaled 85,310 vehicles up 8.7 percent to offset declines in January and February and bring first quarter results in line with 2017



Ford retail sales were up 0.8 percent in March to 158,996 vehicles, while average transaction prices expanded $1,400 over year ago levels. This is about twice the rate of the industry increase of $700



Ford maintains the highest transaction prices of any full line automaker $36,300 per vehicle boosted by its newest products



With total sales of 87,011 pickups, Ford F-Series saw its best March performance since 2000, making for 11 consecutive months of gains



Ford brand SUVs were up 7.3 percent last month, turning in an all time record for the month of March.



Sales of Ford EcoSport totaled 3,296 vehicles, while Ford Explorer gained 3.9 percent overall and Ford Edge sales expanded 18.7 percent



As dealer inventories improve, sales of all new Ford Expedition are growing; retail sales climbed 46.1 percent in March



Retail sales of the all new Lincoln Navigator saw a triple digit increase in March, gaining 101.6 percent on a mix of 80 percent Black Label and Reserve models Lincoln’s two highest trim levels.

Average transaction pricing for Navigator grew $25,600





