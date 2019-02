The Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV took years to reach the market. It was teased in 2013, confirmed in 2015 and finally shown publicly in May.

But now that it's on sale, the vehicle's impact on the British ultraluxury brand has been significant.

The Cullinan's arrival in showrooms late last year quickly translated into an order bank that's full through July, and the vehicle continues to bring in orders, said Martin Fritsches, CEO of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas.