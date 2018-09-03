Rolls Royce Throws Down The Gaunlet "We Set Vision For Luxury Motoring, Not As1ton Martin" - Is That True?

Agent009 submitted on 3/9/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:01:06 AM

5 user comments | Views : 1,558 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

At the Geneva motor show, Aston revealed the Lagonda Vision concept, which previews a radical new electric, autonomous saloon concept that’s due to make production in 2021.

Rolls has today said that it came with a concept with that very brief back in 2016: the Vision Next 100, codenamed 103EX.

“When we revealed 103EX to the world in 2016, Rolls-Royce set the agenda for the future of luxury mobility,” said company chief Torsten Müller-Ötvös. “Since then, it has become clear that other car brands have acknowledged our vision, so much so that they have adopted most aspects, apart from the most visionary and radical. Rolls-Royce’s vision in 2016 was, and remains, all-electric, completely autonomous, completely bespoke mobility – coupled with ultimate luxury.”


Read Article


Rolls Royce Throws Down The Gaunlet

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

If Rolls Royce really thought they set the path for the future of autonomous luxury mobility, they wouldn't be criticizing other brands. It should be beneath them. However, their concept was so odd in a lot of ways it isn't a trendsetter at all. The Aston concept could actually be built and find buyers. The Rolls, I am not so sure.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2018 2:39:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Bingo

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2018 9:12:19 PM | | Votes: 0   

SanJoseDriver

That is kind of a cool looking concept.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2018 3:19:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Rolls Royce's vision for ultimate luxury is same-old-same-old. The 70s Lagonda punked them. The Taraf made the Phantom and Ghost look like fat bubbas in disco suits. The latest Langonda is a tour de force. "Mercedes" will be successful with Lagonda where Maybach laughably failed.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2018 9:12:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TheSteve

Without a doubt, Rolls-Royce is in the top (stratospheric) tier when it comes to super luxury cars. Aston Martin isn't in the same league. That's not a slam of Aston Martin, any more than saying BMW or Mercedes aren't in the same league as Rolls-Royce. They're just different cars for different markets.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/9/2018 9:22:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]