Rolls-Royce regulars will witness private debut of Cullinan SUV

Automotive News announced that the loyal customers of Rolls-Royce will be among the first to see the new Cullinan SUV that will be unwrapped behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, the general public and the press will have to wait until the latter part of the summer before they can see the much anticipated model for themselves.

If you were not aware, Cullinan is actually just a codename for the automaker’s SUV project. And even if the production version will have a different name, the automaker has yet to inform us what it is. Another thing we noticed is that the automaker refers to the vehicle as a “High Sided Vehicle” instead of an “SUV”.



User Comments

TheSteve

I hope this is just a bad "artist's deception," as it looks like a Hearse.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 2:59:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

Dear Rolls Royce - Please do not use the Cullinan name for your new SUV. The name "Camargue" is much better and it will all remind us of the fabulous 70's. The SUV is even likely to be kind of ugly, just like the Camargue was.

https://www.hemmings.com/classifieds/dealer/rolls-royce/camargue/1971617.html

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 3:06:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

I find associating a very expensive car - with the LARGEST gem quality diamond ever found - seems appropriate to me. I cannot how Camargue is better - just another area of France that surrendered to the Nazis.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 3:35:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Looks like the truck the Culligan man used to deliver my white appliances!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/25/2018 4:44:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

