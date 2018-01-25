Rolls-Royce regulars will witness private debut of Cullinan SUV

Automotive News announced that the loyal customers of Rolls-Royce will be among the first to see the new Cullinan SUV that will be unwrapped behind closed doors. Meanwhile, the general public and the press will have to wait until the latter part of the summer before they can see the much anticipated model for themselves.



If you were not aware, Cullinan is actually just a codename for the automaker’s SUV project. And even if the production version will have a different name, the automaker has yet to inform us what it is. Another thing we noticed is that the automaker refers to the vehicle as a “High Sided Vehicle” instead of an “SUV”.







