Rotten At The Top? Feds Raid UAW President's Home In Bribery Probe

Federal agents investigating corruption within the U.

S. auto industry Wednesday executed a series of raids in at least three states, including at the suburban Detroit home of United Auto Workers President Gary Jones and the California home of former President Dennis Williams, sources told The Detroit News.

The searches are the latest expansion of a years-long investigation into bribes, kickbacks and attempts by auto executives to influence labor negotiations with the UAW. The investigation has led to charges against nine people and prison sentences for eight people linked to the UAW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.



User Comments

80Ho

Redundant to call UAW officials corrupt. Now let's get a list of DEM candidates they were colluding with.

80Ho (View Profile)

Posted on 8/28/2019 12:52:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

