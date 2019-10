2019 has certainly been the year of the Corvette, but team Mustang hasn’t gone quietly into the night. We finally learned all about the 2020 Shelby GT500 and its 760-horsepower supercharged V8, though if the $73,995 price is a bit too much, there’s the EcoBoost High Performance Package for $31,665. It has less than half the horsepower as the Shelby, but its turbocharged four-cylinder is eager to please and the lighter package is flat-out fun-to-drive.







