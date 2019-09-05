Royal Family Ride? Prince Harry Gets A Preview Of The Long-Awaited Next Gen Defender

As an adventurous royal father with a new family, it’s perhaps fitting that Prince Harry has become the first person to enjoy a sneak-peek at Land Rover’s long-awaited next generation Defender.

And given his new requirements for a flexible family runaround that can cut it in the countryside, it could prove just the job to transport his wife Meghan and their new precious cargo, son Archie.

Prince Harry’s exclusive tour of the new Defender, which goes on sale early next year, came when he joined potential competitors at a pre-launch event in Holland ahead of Invictus Games The Hague 2020, of which he is patron.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Royal juice!

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 12:02:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

You can see where they try to give it a bit of Series 3 / Defender styling with the hard line along with side of the vehicle and a bit of shoulder below the glass. But the front is not relating to these models and will look too much like an L44. It should really be a closer copy of the Defender/ Series 3. And even though this is the 4-door, there isn't the room in back that there is in a Defender 110.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 12:16:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

mre30

This is such a sucky product that even a direct endorsement from Prince Harry and Princess Megan might be help Defender prospects.

Land Rover's chance to capitalize on the aura of the original LR Defender, died around 10 years ago when the product should have been replaced. The LR product line up should have been structured with the Range Rover at the top and the Defender at the bottom, with the "rugged" products keying off of the Defender and the Luxury ones keying off the Range Rover for a broad and healthy product line.

As it stands now, the LR lineup is top-heavy and the Defender will not be congruent with the brand, kind of like how the Discovery is not really congruent with the brand.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 1:11:24 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

OttoC

Who?

OttoC (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 1:39:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Truthy

I like it.
It is good to be king, or his brother.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 2:38:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@Truthy- It is always good to be king. Especially with who you get to be married to. BTW a Knighthood (CBE) would not be so be either.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 6:24:13 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It's greater to be the king's brother.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 7:18:05 PM | | Votes: 1   

Truthy

Still get a castle and get to skip all the silly ceremonies.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:37:49 PM | | Votes: 2   

Truthy

And the pay is good.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 6:53:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

