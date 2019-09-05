Royal Family Ride? Prince Harry Gets A Preview Of The Long-Awaited Next Gen Defender

As an adventurous royal father with a new family, it’s perhaps fitting that Prince Harry has become the first person to enjoy a sneak-peek at Land Rover’s long-awaited next generation Defender.

And given his new requirements for a flexible family runaround that can cut it in the countryside, it could prove just the job to transport his wife Meghan and their new precious cargo, son Archie.

Prince Harry’s exclusive tour of the new Defender, which goes on sale early next year, came when he joined potential competitors at a pre-launch event in Holland ahead of Invictus Games The Hague 2020, of which he is patron.