Rumor Mill: 2020 Corvette Pricing May Be Coming As Early As August 15th

Multiple users on the Corvette Forum are reporting that dealers are telling them that pricing for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette arrives on August 15, or at least at some point in the middle of that month. For now, the Bowtie only confirms that the 'Vette starts at less than $60,000.

Many Corvette Forum members are already putting down refundable deposits to reserve a 2020 Corvette without even knowing the vehicle's price. The folks there want to be sure that they're among the first consumers to get behind the wheel of the new 'Vette.