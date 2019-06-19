Rumor Mill: Future Generation Of RWD Toyota And Lexus Sedans May Be Mazda Based

The future generation of several Toyota and Lexus cars will allegedly source their rear-drive platform and inline-six engine from Mazda, according to a rumor citing unnamed insiders from Best Car in Japan.

The first of these models could arrive as soon as 2022.

Toyota allegedly plans to use the Mazda-sourced rear-drive platform and inline-six engine first on a successor to its Mark X (pictured below) premium sedan. Lexus intends to implement these parts on a new coupe that would slot between the existing RC and LC.



User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

If Toyota plans on pinning its future from platforms and engines from sub-par brands, it may be throwing away its reputation for quality and reliability. That will be very hard to get back once squandered.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2019 3:54:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

This will be mistake #3

#1 Letting Subaru engineer a sports car
#3 Letting BMW design and build the Supra
#3 Letting Mazda design for Lexus

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/19/2019 3:58:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

