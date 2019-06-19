Rumor Mill: Future Generation Of RWD Toyota And Lexus Sedans May Be Mazda Based

The future generation of several Toyota and Lexus cars will allegedly source their rear-drive platform and inline-six engine from Mazda, according to a rumor citing unnamed insiders from Best Car in Japan. The first of these models could arrive as soon as 2022.

Toyota allegedly plans to use the Mazda-sourced rear-drive platform and inline-six engine first on a successor to its Mark X (pictured below) premium sedan. Lexus intends to implement these parts on a new coupe that would slot between the existing RC and LC.