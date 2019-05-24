Rumour Mill: Toyota Working On 450HP Twin Turbo Hybrid V6 For Next-Gen Tundra

The Toyota Tundra is one of the oldest full-size trucks on sale today. Whereas manufacturers like Ford, Ram, and Chevrolet have each updated their own trucks recently, Toyota hasn't had a brand-new Tundra since 2001. But that's all about to change; spy photos prove a new Tundra is on the horizon, and new rumors indicate it could have a modern engine underhood. An insider leaked info to the site TFLTruck.com, suggesting the new Tundra will have a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter hybrid V6 borrowed from the Lexus LS 500h. Its output should be in the neighborhood of 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 500 pound-feet (677 Newton-meters) of torque, and gas mileage could be around 30 miles per gallon, or better. In the Lexus, that same setup produces 354 hp (263 kW) and returns 33 MPG.



