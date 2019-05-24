Rumour Mill: Toyota Working On 450HP Twin Turbo Hybrid V6 For Next-Gen Tundra

Agent009 submitted on 5/24/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:39:45 AM

0 user comments | Views : 440 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Toyota Tundra is one of the oldest full-size trucks on sale today.

Whereas manufacturers like Ford, Ram, and Chevrolet have each updated their own trucks recently, Toyota hasn't had a brand-new Tundra since 2001. But that's all about to change; spy photos prove a new Tundra is on the horizon, and new rumors indicate it could have a modern engine underhood.

An insider leaked info to the site TFLTruck.com, suggesting the new Tundra will have a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter hybrid V6 borrowed from the Lexus LS 500h. Its output should be in the neighborhood of 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 500 pound-feet (677 Newton-meters) of torque, and gas mileage could be around 30 miles per gallon, or better. In the Lexus, that same setup produces 354 hp (263 kW) and returns 33 MPG.



Read Article


Rumour Mill: Toyota Working On 450HP Twin Turbo Hybrid V6 For Next-Gen Tundra

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]