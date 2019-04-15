Run And Hide But Video Doesn't Lie: Tesla's Model 3 Sentry Mode Catches Politician In A Hit And Run

A former judge and U.

S. politician has been filmed crashing into a Tesla Model 3 and leaving the scene. The incident was captured with the electric sedan’s discreet Sentry Mode.

Footage recently posted online shows former traffic court judge Willie Singletary backing out his Cadillac Escalade from a parking space next to the Tesla. However, Singletary misjudges his reversing and the rear quarter panel and fender of his Escalade slams into the rear quarter of the Model 3 in an impact strong enough to noticeably shake the Cadillac. The alarm of the Tesla is immediately triggered by the impact.

 



