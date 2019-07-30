Running Scared? Ferrari Chatrooms Light Up Over 2020 Corvette

After years of speculation, Chevy has finally revealed the first mid-engine Corvette. With almost 500 horsepower and a price starting under $60,000, the new C8 is clearly targeting the titans of the supercar world. Naturally, Ferrari owners have a lot to say.

We’ve collected all the best reactions from users of our sister site, FerrariChat, which is the largest forum of Ferrari enthusiasts in the world. So how does this red, mid-engine supercar with a bowtie measure up to the red, mid-engine supercars from Maranello?