SAD Or BAD? Is The World Ending? Racing Stripes Meet The Tesla Model 3...

Now, we're all about people taking their vehicles and modding them to their liking.

That's cool. But sometimes, things just go wrong.

Very wrong.

Tesla Model 3

That includes horrid paint choices, custom wraps, those fake gills/grilles/and more from Pep Boys and much more. Agent 001 and I always send pictures of oddities we catch out on the street. And, today, he caught my attention with a Tesla Model 3.

But, it wasn't your ordinary Model 3. That's because this Tesla boasting...racing stripes. Two over the top and even stripes running along the side.

Perhaps the owner just has a great sense of humor?


Tesla Model 3
















User Comments

jeffgall

I like the Pontiac badge on the rear.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 2/24/2019 11:03:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

