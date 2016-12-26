SAFE BUT UNSAFE: FTC Rules That Certified Cars Can Be Sold Without Recall Work Performed

Agent009 submitted on 12/26/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:32:19 AM

1 user comments | Views : 1,012 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.nytimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The public has long been wary of used cars and the claims of roadworthiness by the dealers who sell them.

On Friday, the nation’s main advertising regulator issued a ruling that consumer groups complained will give used-car dealers too much leeway in the disclosures they are required to make.

The Federal Trade Commission, in a decision that also drew criticism from some lawmakers, said that General Motors and two big used-car chains could advertise their used vehicles as having been carefully inspected and repaired even if the cars might still be subject to safety recalls for problems that had not been fixed.



Read Article


SAFE BUT UNSAFE: FTC Rules That Certified Cars Can Be Sold Without Recall Work Performed

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Knowingly selling cars with open recalls is just bad business.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/26/2016 11:52:48 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]