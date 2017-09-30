SCOOP! SPIED For The FIRST Time On Camera, We See The All-New Bentley Flying Spur In ACTION

Agent00R submitted on 9/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:10:20 AM
Making its long-awaited debut, the all-new Bentley Continental GT appeared for the first time at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA).
Boasting completely new bodywork and an all-new, much more high-tech interior, it's exciting to see the marque evolve.But that's merely one piece in the Bentley product portfolio.Now, we await the Flying Spur. Closely related to the Continental GT, the Flying Spur is the more practical, four-door sibling. Until now there's only been one story — that I can find — on the internet regarding the all-new Flying Spur in its production body.Today, we're upping the ante thanks to a friend of AutoSpies, Toldi. Spotted on a highway in Stuttgart, Toldi captured video of the all-new Flying Spur in motion. It's clear that the company has finalized its exterior design as the heavy cladding have been removed. Anyone care to take bets where the all-new B-car will be revealed? LA? Detroit? Geneva? New York?Note: I've added shots of the all-new Continental GT below just for comparison.The brand new barely disguised Bentley Flying Spur 2019 in Stuttgart (Germany). IAA Frankfurt Motor Show
Having all those PR shots of the Continental was massively helpful. I could not have imagined how the meet-the-new-Bentley-same-as-the-old-Bentley Flying Spur would look.— MDarringer (View Profile)
