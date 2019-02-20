SCOOPED! EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS! Spies Give You Your FIX On The Mid-engine, C8 Chevrolet Corvette! Most Detail Yet!

San Diego is home to many things that are simply fantastic. If I had the dough, I'd pull the rip cord right now and start enjoying my 72 degree sunny days hanging out with Agent 001.



Because of this, it's common that the automotive industry hosts product events and does some developmental testing of its vehicles there. If you've got the budget, why not?



SPIED! All-new, C8 Chevrolet Corvette



Funny enough, some journalists got more then they bargained for while testing another manufacturer's product outside of San Diego. Our friend, Lauren Fix, snapped and even nabbed the all-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette on video.



And it wasn't just one. We're talking about a massive convoy of next-gen C8s.



Joining the convoy was also a Porsche 911 Turbo. So, that gives you an idea of just how high GM's performance division is setting the benchmark.



001 also spent some time enhancing the spy shots so you get even more detail.



While the cars are still camouflaged, we're thinking this is the Corvette in its final stages — shakedown testing. The last time we saw a GM performance convoy of this size, the product reveal followed within a couple months.





