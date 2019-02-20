SCOOPED! EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS! Spies Give You Your FIX On The Mid-engine, C8 Chevrolet Corvette! Most Detail Yet!

San Diego is home to many things that are simply fantastic.

If I had the dough, I'd pull the rip cord right now and start enjoying my 72 degree sunny days hanging out with Agent 001.

Because of this, it's common that the automotive industry hosts product events and does some developmental testing of its vehicles there. If you've got the budget, why not?

SPIED! All-new, C8 Chevrolet Corvette

Funny enough, some journalists got more then they bargained for while testing another manufacturer's product outside of San Diego. Our friend, Lauren Fix, snapped and even nabbed the all-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette on video.

And it wasn't just one. We're talking about a massive convoy of next-gen C8s.

Joining the convoy was also a Porsche 911 Turbo. So, that gives you an idea of just how high GM's performance division is setting the benchmark.

001 also spent some time enhancing the spy shots so you get even more detail.

While the cars are still camouflaged, we're thinking this is the Corvette in its final stages — shakedown testing. The last time we saw a GM performance convoy of this size, the product reveal followed within a couple months.


SPIED! All-new, C8 Chevrolet Corvette











SCOOPED! EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS! Spies Give You Your FIX On The Mid-engine, C8 Chevrolet Corvette! Most Detail Yet!

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

PUGPROUD

I believe C8's will fly out of dealerships. There are currently 9,000 C7 Corvettes sitting on dealership lots. Corvette buyers are keeping their wallets closed until the new C8 arrives. All the controversy about going mid-engine will begin to fade when the C8 expanded performance envelop is out in the open and you can gain bragging rights by showing up at any car gathering with the latest and greatest Vette. "I'm against the change to mid-engine" will be code for I can't yet pony up the money to buy new but will someday or wait for one on the used car market. Having said that older Vettes will hold their value better and may gain in strength if at some point new front engine versions are no longer available.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 2/20/2019   

