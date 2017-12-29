#SDAUTOSHOW: The Best Shots From San Diego Move To Round Two - Which One Stole The Show?

It is round two for the Best Of The San Diego Auto Show and even though it doesn’t have the clout of LA or New York, it does offer a chance to look at many of the new models without the crush of the press.

  The end result are images and perspectives you might not have seen before. 

San Diego also offers us the opportunity to talk to the crowd and see just what the public actually thinks away from the glitz and glamour of the press nights where everyone has been wined and dined.  It’s all called perspective and why we do it.

San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview






































































































User Comments

MDarringer

Obviously the Camry.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2017 4:37:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

cidflekken

Midnight Star's BMW i8 (let's see how many get the reference).

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2017 5:39:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

Ford GT is a looker! :-)

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2017 1:03:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

