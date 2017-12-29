SDAutoShow: If You Were Buying A Volvo Tomorrow, Would YOU Pick The V90, XC90 OR XC60? GO!

While I think it's pretty obvious that Mercedes-Benz has been on a roll for the past 18 or so months, there's zero hesitation in my mind that Volvo isn't having the same success from a product perspective. With the XC90, S90, V90 and now the all-new XC60, the company is just head and shoulders above the competition.Seriously, the products are gorgeous, inside and out.Although I don't think they drive the best or have great powertrains, I become a bit more convinced everyday that the general consumer doesn't care about that kind of stuff. They want their vehicle to look good, be reliable/safe, maybe have some pep and be affordable.All that said, I want to know: IF you were buying a Volvo tomorrow, WHICH would YOU pick? The V90, XC90 or XC60 pictured below?