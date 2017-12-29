#SDAutoShow: If You Were Buying A Volvo Tomorrow, Would YOU Pick The V90, XC90 OR XC60? GO!

Agent00R submitted on 12/29/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:09:04 AM

6 user comments | Views : 1,798 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If there's one place I'd rather be right now, it would be San Diego.

I just checked my local temperature and it's 10 degrees fahrenheit. Ugh.

After leafing through Agent 001's snaps from today, I have to say that one display did impress me over pretty much all the others. That would be Volvo's.

San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview




While I think it's pretty obvious that Mercedes-Benz has been on a roll for the past 18 or so months, there's zero hesitation in my mind that Volvo isn't having the same success from a product perspective. With the XC90, S90, V90 and now the all-new XC60, the company is just head and shoulders above the competition. 

Seriously, the products are gorgeous, inside and out. 

Although I don't think they drive the best or have great powertrains, I become a bit more convinced everyday that the general consumer doesn't care about that kind of stuff. They want their vehicle to look good, be reliable/safe, maybe have some pep and be affordable. 

All that said, I want to know: IF you were buying a Volvo tomorrow, WHICH would YOU pick? The V90, XC90 or XC60 pictured below?


San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview










































#SDAutoShow: If You Were Buying A Volvo Tomorrow, Would YOU Pick The V90, XC90 OR XC60? GO!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

AS far as I am concerned - Volvo's are entry level Luxury cars - on the Buick - Audi-Infiniti -Lexus(and once Chrysler and Mercury) -level - just below Mercedes and BMW. However - for that level - they are overpriced and I am not enamoured of 4 cylinder heavy Turbo engines. There was a time when I might have considered a Volvo Station Wagon - but for the money - I can do a lot better. So - I will not be buying ANY Volvo anytime soon

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2017 6:37:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Motospies

Personally i like the current design language of Volvo cars started by the XC90. Volvo XC90 and XC60 are very proportional modern SUV designs with unique interiors and powertrains. Would take XC60 as the engines offered are only 4 cylinders hybrid and more suitable for mid-size class.

Motospies (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2017 7:59:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

Pass, pass, and pass.Their prices are ridiculous. The 4 cylinder turbo is unrefined. There are simply far better choices for the money.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2017 8:12:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Warranty or not, I really don't want a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0L motor in my $$$ vehicle. A 3L twin turbo motor would have been a better choice as these are not light vehicles. I like the V90 Cross Country but I don't think an XL sized dog crate will fit in the rear.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2017 9:15:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

These days, I'd lease and dump virtually anything on sale.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2017 9:54:31 AM | | Votes: -1   

carsnyc

I'll always pass on anything 4 as long as I can afford a V6. And this is particularly true for Volvo who wants to play in the big leagues.

carsnyc (View Profile)

Posted on 12/29/2017 9:46:32 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]