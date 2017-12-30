#SDAutoShow: Pick YOUR Audi RS Model — WHICH RS Car Does It For YOU? RS3? RS5? RS7? TT RS?

Agent00R submitted on 12/30/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:22:47 PM

It's been really interesting to watch each German marque's high-performance outfit mature.

Frankly, some are doing it way better than others. 

When I look at, say, BMW's M division, only two vehicles really speak to me: The M2 and the X5M. Mercedes-AMG is more of the same: S65 Coupe and the GLC63 sport-utility vehicle. 

So when I saw that Agent 001 snapped pics of Audi's RS cars at the San Diego Auto Show, my wheels started turning. I haven't decided which RS car moves the needle for me, but I wanted to check in with the Spies first.

Having said that, WHICH RS car does it for YOU?


San Diego Auto Show / Detroit Auto Show Preview









































