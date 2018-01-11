#SEMA: IF You Were Going To Put A 1,000 HP Hellephant V8 In ANYTHING, What Would It Be?

It was only the other day that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) debuted an all-new, V8 crate engine.

Rather than be a Hellcat motor good for 707, 797 or even 840 horsepower, FCA decided to go overboard.

It delivered the 1,000 horsepower Hellephant V8.

And if that wasn't enough, it showcased it in what the company is calling the Super Charger. In what I would consider an ultimate build, it was effectively a retromod of a vintage Dodge Charger.

Our friend Mike Musto, know for The House of Muscle, was likely salivating as he has two vintage Chargers.

Being that it is a crate engine, this begs the question: What would YOU put it in? Would it be a vintage vehicle or something all-new that you could take to the drag strip or put on the track? Would it be a low-key sleeper? Something flamboyant and loud?

What say you, Spies? What's the move, in YOUR book?


