#SEMA: Nissan Comes To Vegas Armed To The Teeth — 370Z, Kicks, Titan And MORE...

Nissan returns to SEMA with five one-of-a-kind vehicles, including the debut of a 400-horsepower 370Z Project Clubsport 23

Display includes Project Clubsport 23, Formula DRIFT 370Z, Kicks Sound Machine, Ultimate Service TITAN and PAWS ONE Animal Rescue TITAN



LAS VEGAS – From a do-it-yourself 370Z muscle master to a traveling Nissan Kicks DJ booth, Nissan returns to the

For the 2018 edition of the world's premier automotive specialty products trade event, Nissan is showcasing the 370Z, the all-new Kicks subcompact SUV and TITAN full-size pickup – each highly modified for specialty tasks ranging from motorsports to public service.

Here's an overview of what will be on display Oct. 30-Nov. 2 at Nissan North America Booth 50213, located in the Performance Pavilion and Bronze Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center:





Celebrating the iconic 370Z, the Nissan Project Clubsport 23 is an ongoing parts development platform built with ultimate goal of creating a vehicle that owners could duplicate themselves using Nissan Motorsports or aftermarket parts. Starting with an older Nissan 370Z NISMO, the original 350-horsepower 3.7-liter VQ37VHR engine was replaced by a factory fresh 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 rated at 400 hp. Extensive enhancements were made to the suspension, steering, braking and cooling system. Exterior and interior modifications include custom body panels and Gloss Burnt Orange body wrap, along with a full roll cage and diamond-pattern upholstery offering a contemporary throwback to the diamond pattern vinyl used in the original 240Z.

Topping off the project are NISMO-branded RAYS cast aluminum-alloy 18x10.5-inch wheels and Hankook RS4 285/35R18 high performance tires.

Chris Forsberg Formula DRIFT 370Z

Three-time Formula DRIFT Champion Chris Forsberg's instantly recognizable Nissan 370Z takes time off the racing circuit to make an appearance at the Nissan SEMA display. With a twin-turbo VQ engine tucked under the carbon fiber body panels, this car is the essence of "show and go."



The Kicks Sound Machine was fabricated at Vehicle Effects in Hollywood. It made its debut at the BET Awards in Los Angeles in July. The project includes the Kicks' class-exclusive1 Bose® Personal® Plus sound system with eight speakers and proprietary Bose® signal processing and a pair of lightweight 2.5-inch Bose® UltraNearfield™ neodymium speakers located inside the Kicks' driver's seat head rest.

This sound machine on wheels is built off of the all-new Kicks SR and is powered by a stock 1.6-liter four cylinder engine.

To "Kicks" things up a notch, builders added:

Eight Bose Virtually Invisible ® 791 speakers, custom built composite panel and speaker housing, three Bose F1 1,000W powered subwoofers, and two Bose RoomMatch Utility RMU206 speakers

Hidden speakers revealed by pneumatic roof panel, with one Bose PowerMatch PM8500 configurable amplifier, one Bose ControlSpace CC-64 controller, and one Bose ControlSpace ESP-880 sound processer with ethernet card

Three Bose Panaray ® MA12EX loudspeakers

Pneumatically-controlled speakers hidden under the vehicle

Professional disk jockeying equipment, including articulating rear drawer (reveals DJ controls), one Pioneer DJM-900NXS2 DJ Mixer, two CDJ-2000NXS2 Pro-DJ multi players

Custom 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels

Created to assist stranded animals in the wake of disaster, PAWS ONE is a 2018 Nissan TITAN XD Gas PRO-4X animal rescue vehicle making its debut at SEMA. The vehicle was built in collaboration with Animal Rescue Rigs (ARR), a new animal rescue 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to providing support during and after natural disasters.

PAWS ONE is slated for deployment under the name of PAWS TWO in 2019. Once in service, PAWS TWO is intended to be operated by highly skilled search and rescue staff along with experts trained to operate specialized vehicles.

For additional information on PAWS ONE and Animal Rescue Rigs, visit animalrescuerigs.com.

The 2018 SEMA Show runs Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.