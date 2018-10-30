SEMA: S-Apex Goes Where Tesla Won't With Agressive Carbon Fiber Widebody Kit

The Tesla Model S is many things – fast, clever, luxurious – but exciting to look at, it’s not. Enter Unplugged Performance, who’s treated a Model S to a SEMA makeover via a rather striking carbon bodykit. The Unplugged S-APEX is considerably more muscular than standard. Its carbon kit comprises 19 pieces and adds 80mm to the Model S’s width, allowing wider tyres for better handling. Beneath the skin, Unplugged has added lots of the stuff we’ve sampled on its modified Model 3. So there’s carbon ceramic brakes (which cut 9kg) and bespoke suspension, with new shocks that work hand-in-hand with the Model S’s adjustable air set-up. There’s a set of lightweight wheels too, albeit here they’re carbon and measuring 20in (but available as 19s and 21s).



