SEMAShow: Hyundai Preps For Vegas With Autos Built For SPEED And Rock Crawling

The team at Hyundai has been quite busy, it seems.
That's because it's bringing a slew of automobiles to the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. From its Veloster coupe to a fuel cell Nexo to the all-new Sonata Hybrid to an N Performance concept, we're getting a varied selection to choose from.SEMA Show 2019And the plot thickens. That's because there's different flavors in this smorgasbord. For example, there's the Bisimoto, which is a tuner-enhanced, "VelosterRaptor N." Then there's the off-road-inspired "Grappler." Or, how about the rugged Rockstar Games Kona. Clearly, the Hyundai team is getting creative with its target market. And, frankly, we're digging it.There's just one thing: Where the hell is the Palisade?SEMA Show 2019
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
I like the Grappler a lot. That is exactly what they should do with the Veloster.— MDarringer (View Profile)
I wonder if the team was inspired by all the Porsche 911 Safari love lately...— Agent00R (View Profile)
