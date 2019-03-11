#SEMAShow: Hyundai Preps For Vegas With Autos Built For SPEED And Rock Crawling

The team at Hyundai has been quite busy, it seems.



That's because it's bringing a slew of automobiles to the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. From its Veloster coupe to a fuel cell Nexo to the all-new Sonata Hybrid to an N Performance concept, we're getting a varied selection to choose from.

SEMA Show 2019

And the plot thickens.

That's because there's different flavors in this smorgasbord. For example, there's the Bisimoto, which is a tuner-enhanced, "VelosterRaptor N." Then there's the off-road-inspired "Grappler." Or, how about the rugged Rockstar Games Kona.

Clearly, the Hyundai team is getting creative with its target market. And, frankly, we're digging it.

There's just one thing: Where the hell is the Palisade?


User Comments

MDarringer

I like the Grappler a lot. That is exactly what they should do with the Veloster.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/3/2019 6:24:44 PM   

Agent00R

I wonder if the team was inspired by all the Porsche 911 Safari love lately...

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 11/3/2019 6:50:41 PM   

