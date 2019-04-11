SEMAShow: UPDATED! Look NO Further! These Are The BEST REAL-LIFE Shots Of The All-new Ford Bronco R

Agent00R submitted on 11/4/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:35:25 PM
It doesn't get much better than this, Spies!Only days ago we received a rather vague invite to a special Ford event happening in Las Vegas just before SEMA 2019.
We were told that it would "steal the show." It turns out that they may have been right.2019 SEMA ShowThat's because the Blue Oval has dropped a bomb. It's showing off the all-new Ford Bronco. But, there's a twist: It's not the production unit.Instead, Ford is revealing to us the Bronco R first. And as you can see, it looks like a Dakar rally vehicle. Heavy duty suspension, knobby tires, a stripped out race-spec interior, etc. Agent 001 was hand picked and on the scene. Why? Because he shoots the best real-life shots. Take a peek below! I will be updating with more information, momentarily.2019 SEMA Show
